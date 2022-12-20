A total of 642 student-athletes have been named to the 2022 Fall Academic All-Big 12 Team. There were 532 Big 12 athletes honored on the First Team, with 77 of those posting 4.0 grade point averages. An additional 110 student-athletes earned Second Team distinction.

West Virginia placed 52 members on the Academic All-Big 12 Teams, including 39 on the First Team. Additionally, Chloe Adler (women’s soccer), C.J. Cole (football), Casey Legg (football), Mikaela Lucki (cross country) and Megan Weaver (cross country) were honored with 4.0 GPAs.

The team recognizes the academic accomplishments of student-athletes at Big 12 Conference institutions who participate in fall sports. The sports included for the fall season are men’s cross country (67), women’s cross country (75), football (306), soccer (132) and volleyball (62).

First team members consist of those who have maintained a 3.20 or better GPA while the second team selections hold a 3.00 to 3.19 GPA.

To qualify, student-athletes must maintain a 3.00 GPA or higher either cumulative or the two previous semesters and must have participated in 20 percent of their team’s scheduled contests. Freshmen and transfers are not eligible in their first year of academic residence. Senior student-athletes who have participated for a minimum of two years and meet all the criteria except percent of participation also are eligible.