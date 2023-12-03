MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The wait is almost over. The West Virginia football team (and its fans) will officially learn WVU’s bowl game destination and opponent Sunday afternoon.

While the Mountaineers wait to learn their bowl game fate, here are the latest (and final) bowl game projections ahead of today’s postseason announcements across the college football landscape.

Action Network — TaxAct Texas Bowl vs. Texas A&M (Dec. 27)

Athlon Sports — Independence Bowl vs. Cal (Dec. 16)

CBS Sports — Guaranteed Rate Bowl vs. Northwestern (Dec. 26)

ESPN — AutoZone Liberty Bowl vs. Memphis (Dec 29)

Fox Sports — Texas Bowl vs. Texas A&M (Dec 27)

Sporting News — Servpro First Responder Bowl vs. Wyoming (Dec. 26)

The Athletic — Independence Bowl vs. Cal (Dec. 16)