MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The wait is almost over. The West Virginia football team (and its fans) will officially learn WVU’s bowl game destination and opponent Sunday afternoon.

While the Mountaineers wait to learn their bowl game fate, here are the latest (and final) bowl game projections ahead of today’s postseason announcements across the college football landscape.

Action NetworkTaxAct Texas Bowl vs. Texas A&M (Dec. 27)

Athlon Sports — Independence Bowl vs. Cal (Dec. 16) 

CBS SportsGuaranteed Rate Bowl vs. Northwestern (Dec. 26) 

ESPNAutoZone Liberty Bowl vs. Memphis (Dec 29) 

Fox SportsTexas Bowl vs. Texas A&M (Dec 27) 

Sporting NewsServpro First Responder Bowl vs. Wyoming (Dec. 26) 

The AthleticIndependence Bowl vs. Cal (Dec. 16) 