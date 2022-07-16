FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The game started with a John Flowers 3-pointer. The game ended with a Flowers 3-pointer.

In between were 10 more threes made by Best Virginia players on Saturday.

The WVU alumni squad displayed plenty of good shooting in its pre-TBT scrimmage at Joe Retton Arena in Fairmont against WVU Tech.

Flowers made seven trey balls by himself.

His last made shot from beyond the arc put Best Virginia past its Elam Ending magic number, and gave Best Virginia a 101-60 win.

Flowers led the way with 21 points. Devin Ebanks added 15, 11 of which came before halftime.

Fellow Final Four member Kevin Jones added 16 points, with all but four coming after halftime.

Best Virginia now enters an intense week of practice leading up to the West Virginia Regional in Charleston, which begins on July 24.