Final Fourcast unveils two Best Virginia exhibition games ahead of TBT

Best Virginia is set to get a couple of tune-up games in before their run at The Basketball Tournament — and they’re both happening right in the Mountain State.

The team announced on Twitter that it will play two exhibition games on July 7 and 9, with opponents and players to be announced. The first contest will be held in Beckley, with the second in Wheeling.

NEWS: We're playing two exhibition games in West Virginia ahead of our @thetournament run!



➡️July 7: Beckley

➡️July 9: Wheeling



Players and opponents TBA.



Get your tickets NOW at https://t.co/Vx5MQTXRqQ! pic.twitter.com/KI5tX6aiA7 — Final Fourcast Podcast + BEST VIRGINIA (@finalfourcast) June 1, 2021

Both games are slated to tip-off at 7 p.m., with the Beckley game held at the Beckley Raleigh Convention Center. Wheeling’s contest will be played at Wheeling Park High School. General admission tickets start at $25, with baseline seats going for $40 and sideline seats for $50.

The Best Virginia alumni squad is set to make its second appearance at TBT, a nationwide open-application tournament with a $1 million prize, after missing out on the 2020 edition of the competition due to COVID-19. This season, Best Virginia will host a regional in Charleston, West Virginia.

Best Virginia earned a win over Seven City Royalty (an Old Dominion alumni team) in its 2019 TBT debut, but ran into four-time defending champions Overseas Elite in the second round and were eliminated.

James Long will man the bench as the head coach with assistants Da’Sean Butler and Dave Tallman, with ten fan favorite former hoopers in the lineup — John Flowers, Kevin Jones, Juwan Staten, Nate Adrian, Sagaba Konate, Jonathan Holton, Chase Harler, Tarik Phillip, Jaysean Paige and Teyvon Myers.