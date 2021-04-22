Five Mountaineers earn All-MAC honors

Five members of the West Virginia University men’s soccer team have earned recognition on the All-MAC First and Second Teams, as announced by the Mid-American Conference on Thursday.

Senior goalkeeper Steven Tekesky, junior midfielder Ike Swiger and sophomore midfielder Luke McCormick were named to the First Team, while seniors midfielder Pau Jimenez Albelda and defender Kevin Morris earned second team distinction.

The honor marks the second for Tekesky after he was named to the First Team in 2018, while Swiger, McCormick, Jimenez Albelda and Morris receive the first accolade of their careers. WVU’s five All-MAC honorees this season are the most for the squad since 2018 when six Mountaineers earned recognition.

Tekesky started all 10 matches in goal this season, tallying six shutouts and a 0.58 goals-against average. The Raymore, Missouri, native has recorded 20 clean sheets during his career, ranking No. 4 all-time in program history. He also has amassed 5,595 minutes played in four seasons with the Mountaineers, which ranks No. 3 in program history.

Swiger appeared in all 10 matches this season, earning four starts. The Fairmont, West Virginia, native was the squad’s leading goal scorer with four goals in 2021, including the game-winning strike against in-state rival and then-No. 8 Marshall on March 24.

Also earning First Team honors, McCormick started every match this season, tallying a goal and a trio of assists. McCormick, a Derby, England, native also led the Mountaineers with 16 shots on the year.

Earning Second Team recognition, Morris started all 10 matches for WVU this season, playing 938 of the Mountaineers’ 940 minutes of action in 2021. A member of West Virginia’s powerful back line, the Mount Airy, Maryland, native helped WVU to six shutouts this season. Morris also sits No. 10 all-time in minutes played with 6,123 minutes for his career.

Jimenez Albelda also appeared on the Second Team, earning six starts on the year after missing the first two games of the season due to an injury. A native of Barcelona, Spain, Jimenez Albelda tallied eight shots in 2021.

West Virginia concluded its season with a 0-0, double overtime draw at Bowling Green to finish the season with an overall record of 6-3-1. In first-year head coach Dan Stratford’s inaugural season at the helm, he led the team to a 4-3-1 conference record, as well as tallying nonconference wins over then-No. 8 Marshall and Charlotte.

For more information on the Mountaineers