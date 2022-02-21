The West Virginia University gymnastics team’s floor exercise lineup continues to rank in the top 25 of the Road to Nationals rankings, as announced on Monday.

WVU (9-3, 0-2 Big 12) moves up to No. 11 in this week’s national rankings. The Mountaineers’ ranking is based on their 49.260 National Qualifying Score (NQS). Today’s rankings are the first of the season based on NQS, which is obtained by taking a team’s six best regular-season meet scores – three of which must be away – and dropping the top score before averaging the remaining five.

The Mountaineers are coming off a season-best 49.400 total on floor exercise in a tri meet at Towson with Ursinus on Feb. 19. Senior Kendra Combs paced the lineup, earning a career-best 9.925 to take first overall on the event. The Windsor, Connecticut, native sits tied for No. 37 nationally with a 9.865 NQS.

Sophomore Kiana Lewis also sits inside the individual top 50 nationally on floor, checking in at No. 49 with an NQS of 9.845.

Regionally, the Mountaineers rank No. 5 in the Southeast with a 195.395 NQS. The team sits at No. 2 on floor and ranks No. 5 on balance beam (48.690 NQS). WVU also checks in at No. 6 on vault (48.930 NQS) and No. 8 on the uneven bars (48.470 NQS).

A trio of Mountaineers are ranked inside the top five in the individual regional rankings on floor. Combs leads the way, checking in at No. 2 in the region. Lewis follows at No. 3, while freshman Anna Leigh sits at No. 4 with a 9.840 NQS.

Combs also ranks No. 11 in the region on beam, posting a season NQS of 9.785 on the event.

Michigan (197.920 NQS) continues to hold on to the top spot this week, while Oklahoma moves into No. 2 with a 197.640 NQS. Florida is third this week (197.630 NWS), followed by Utah (197.515 NQS) in fourth and Auburn at fifth (197.375).

The Mountaineers are scheduled to compete in a pair of meets this week, opening the week at home with a tri meet against George Washington and William & Mary on Monday, Feb. 21. Action inside the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, begins at 7 p.m. ET.

For more information on the Mountaineers, follow @WVUGymnastics on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.