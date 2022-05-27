West Virginia University football coach Neal Brown has announced that Rashad Ajayi, a 5-foot-11, 190-pound, fifth-year senior cornerback from Atlanta, Georgia, has signed a grant-in-aid and will transfer to WVU from Colorado State. He will have one year of eligibility remaining.

Rashad Ajayi, S-Sr., CB, 5-11, 190, Atlanta, Ga./Langston Hughes/Colorado State

2021 (Sr.) – Colorado State

  • Played for coach Steve Addazio at Colorado State
  • Started all 12 games at cornerback 
  • Finished with 28 tackles, including 21 solo stops and 2.5 tackles for loss
  • Registered three solo tackles at Hawaii
  • Had a tackle for loss of four yards against Air Force
  • Recorded three tackles each against Boise State and at Wyoming, including two unassisted tackles
  • Finished with two tackles, including a tackle for loss at Utah State
  • Collected three solo tackles at Iowa
  • Season-high four solo tackles at Toledo
  • Assisted on two tackles against Vanderbilt
  • Opened the season with three solo tackles against South Dakota State

2020 (Jr.) – Colorado State

  • Started all four games at cornerback in a CoVID-shortened season
  • Finished with seven tackles, including one tackle for loss
  • Credited with one pass breakup, the opening game at Fresno State
  • Posted a season-best three tackles vs. Wyoming
  • His one tackle for loss came at San Diego State

2019 (So.) – Colorado State

  • Played in nine games and started seven at cornerback 
  • Missed three of the final four games due to injury
  • Posted eight tackles, including solo stops
  • Finished with three pass breakups
  • Season-high three tackles, including two unassisted tackles against Toledo
  • Posted two solo tackles against Arkansas

2018 (Fr.) – Colorado State

  • Started all 12 games at cornerback
  • Finished with 33 tackles, including 21 solo, one sack, two tackles for loss, to go with one interception, a team-high two forced fumbles and a team-high six pass breakups
  • First CSU true freshman to start every game in his first year on campus since WR Rashard Higgins in 2013
  • Had a solo tackle, a pass breakup and returned an interception 55 yards for a touchdown against San Jose State
  • Season-high five tackles, including three unassisted tackles, and a forced fumble against Wyoming
  • Recorded four tackles against Illinois State and at Boise State
  • Registered four solo tackles and a sack at Florida
  • Had two tackles against Arkansas
  • Finished with three tackles and a forced fumble against Colorado

High School

  • Played cornerback for coach Willie Cannon at Langston Hughes High
  • Recorded 60 tackles, three interceptions and 10 pass breakups during his senior year in 2017
  • Earned all-region honors as a cornerback in 2017
  • Season-high seven tackles, including four solo tackles against Northgate
  • Also had six tackles against Allatoona, Alexander and Westlake
  • Had multiple pass breakups in four games
  • Served as team captain

Personal

  • Son of Janeen Lindsey and the late Oluyomi Ajayi
  • His uncle, Steven Robinson, played college football at West Georgia 