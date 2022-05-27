West Virginia University football coach Neal Brown has announced that Rashad Ajayi, a 5-foot-11, 190-pound, fifth-year senior cornerback from Atlanta, Georgia, has signed a grant-in-aid and will transfer to WVU from Colorado State. He will have one year of eligibility remaining.

Rashad Ajayi, S-Sr., CB, 5-11, 190, Atlanta, Ga./Langston Hughes/Colorado State

2021 (Sr.) – Colorado State

Played for coach Steve Addazio at Colorado State

Started all 12 games at cornerback

Finished with 28 tackles, including 21 solo stops and 2.5 tackles for loss

Registered three solo tackles at Hawaii

Had a tackle for loss of four yards against Air Force

Recorded three tackles each against Boise State and at Wyoming, including two unassisted tackles

Finished with two tackles, including a tackle for loss at Utah State

Collected three solo tackles at Iowa

Season-high four solo tackles at Toledo

Assisted on two tackles against Vanderbilt

Opened the season with three solo tackles against South Dakota State

2020 (Jr.) – Colorado State

Started all four games at cornerback in a CoVID-shortened season

Finished with seven tackles, including one tackle for loss

Credited with one pass breakup, the opening game at Fresno State

Posted a season-best three tackles vs. Wyoming

His one tackle for loss came at San Diego State

2019 (So.) – Colorado State

Played in nine games and started seven at cornerback

Missed three of the final four games due to injury

Posted eight tackles, including solo stops

Finished with three pass breakups

Season-high three tackles, including two unassisted tackles against Toledo

Posted two solo tackles against Arkansas

2018 (Fr.) – Colorado State

Started all 12 games at cornerback

Finished with 33 tackles, including 21 solo, one sack, two tackles for loss, to go with one interception, a team-high two forced fumbles and a team-high six pass breakups

First CSU true freshman to start every game in his first year on campus since WR Rashard Higgins in 2013

Had a solo tackle, a pass breakup and returned an interception 55 yards for a touchdown against San Jose State

Season-high five tackles, including three unassisted tackles, and a forced fumble against Wyoming

Recorded four tackles against Illinois State and at Boise State

Registered four solo tackles and a sack at Florida

Had two tackles against Arkansas

Finished with three tackles and a forced fumble against Colorado

High School

Played cornerback for coach Willie Cannon at Langston Hughes High

Recorded 60 tackles, three interceptions and 10 pass breakups during his senior year in 2017

Earned all-region honors as a cornerback in 2017

Season-high seven tackles, including four solo tackles against Northgate

Also had six tackles against Allatoona, Alexander and Westlake

Had multiple pass breakups in four games

Served as team captain

Personal