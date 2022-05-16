West Virginia University football coach Neal Brown has announced that Tirek Austin-Cave, a 6-foot-1, 225-pound, sophomore linebacker from Pennsauken, New Jersey, has signed a grant-in-aid and will transfer to WVU from Miami. He will have three years of eligibility remaining.

Tirek Austin-Cave, So., LB, 6-1, 225, Pennsauken, N.J./Camden/Miami

2021 (Covid Fr.) – Miami

  • Played in eight games, primarily on special teams
  • Finished with five total tackles, including four solo stops
  • Had two tackles in regular season finale against Duke
  • Posted one tackle in win over Pitt
  • Had two tackles against Central Connecticut State
  • Made season debut in win over Appalachian State 

2020 (Fr.) – Miami

  • Played in nine games in first collegiate season, largely on special teams
  • Finished with seven tackles, including two unassisted tackles
  • Had one solo tackle in 2020 Cheez-It Bowl against Oklahoma State 
  • Registered three tackles, including a solo stop at Duke
  • Had one tackle in home win over Pitt
  • Had first two tackles of career in win over Florida State 
  • Made career debut in season opener against UAB 

High School

  • Finished the 2019 season with 148 tackles, 11 sacks, two interceptions, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and a blocked punt
  • As a senior, was named a Butkus Award nominee and earned first team all-conference, first team All-South Jersey and all-state first team honors
  • Helped lead Camden to an appearance in the New Jersey Central Group 2 state championship game
  • A consensus three-star prospect by 247Sports, ESPN and Rivals
  • Ranked the No. 24 inside linebacker and No. 16 player in New Jersey by Rivals.com
  • Rated as the No. 26 Inside linebacker and No. 15 player in the state by 247 Composite
  • Listed as the No. 44 player at his position and No. 14 player in New Jersey by ESPN