Entering the 2023 professional baseball season, six former WVU baseball players were ranked among the top 30 minor league prospects for their respective major league teams.

Three months later, as Major League Baseball clubs have played roughly 40 percent of their schedule, the number of West Virginia players inside their teams’ top 30 is down to five.

But that’s a good thing. Wheeling, West Virginia native Michael Grove has graduated from “prospect” status, and is now a bonafide big leaguer after accumulating more service time this year.

Grove moved off the prospects list, and four of the other five Mountaineers have seen their ranking improve.

Paul McIntosh – Miami Marlins

Preseason Prospect Ranking: 28

Current Prospect Ranking: 27

Paul McIntosh hasn’t had quite the year in the minors he had in 2022, but he still has moved up one spot on the list of top Marlins prospects. The slugger is currently on a rehab assignment in Single-A and missed one month of the season due to an injury. In 18 games this spring, McIntosh has four homers and 18 runs driven in.

Jacob Watters – Oakland Athletics

Preseason Prospect Ranking: 30

Current Prospect Ranking: 26

Jacob Watters’ big league team may be moving to Las Vegas in the future, but the pitcher is moving up the organization’s list of top prospects. Watters has moved up four spots over the past three months. He has made 10 starts on the mound so far this year. The good news is he has struck out 43 batters in 40 1/3 innings. The bad news is he has given up 30 earned runs, and has a 1-5 record. Things may be turning around for him, though. Watters’ first win of the year came on June 2, and he has surrendered two or fewer runs in each of his last three starts.

Ryan Bergert & Jackson Wolf – San Diego Padres

Wolf Preseason Prospect Ranking: 16

Wolf Current Prospect Ranking: 16

Bergert Preseason Prospect Ranking: 25

Bergert Current Prospect Ranking: 24

Jackson Wolf hasn’t seen any movement up or down the San Diego Padres’ prospect rankings, but it’s certainly not from a lack of trying. The former Mountaineer pitcher was perfect through five innings in his most recent start. He is 5-5 on the year, with a respectable 3.35 ERA, and a WHIP under 1.00. Over his last three starts, Wolf is 3-0, has allowed just one run, struck out 19, and has lowered his season earned run average by a full run.

Ryan Bergert is having a fantastic season with San Diego’s High-A affiliate, the Fort Wayne TinCaps. In 10 appearances this year, Bergert is 4-1 with a minuscule 1.67 ERA. He has recorded nearly double the amount of strikeouts as hits allowed and has surrendered just eight runs in 43 innings pitched. The former sixth-round pick has risen one spot in the Padres’ prospect rankings.

Victor Scott II – St. Louis Cardinals

Preseason Prospect Ranking: 29

Current Prospect Ranking: 26

Victor Scott II keeps on running and running, and stealing base after base. Only one man in all of America has stolen more bases this year than Scott, who has swiped 44 bags in 54 games entering Monday. In his first season at the High-A level, Scott is hitting for a .296 average, and has driven in 25 runs in addition to all his base path thievery. The former Mountaineer outfielder has already moved up three spots on the list of the Cardinals’ top prospects this year, and stands to rise at least one more this year once the organization’s No. 1 prospect Jordan Walker sees enough action in The Show.