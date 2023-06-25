MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Former WVU pitcher Jackson Wolf got to experience one the best seasons in Mountaineer baseball history. He was part of the special 2019 squad that made history by hosting the first-ever Morgantown Regional.

While former centerfielder Victor Scott didn’t get to experience the NCAA Tournament during this time in Morgantown, he was part of a team that was just as important to the program’s current success. Scott played a major role on the 2022 squad that set the foundation for the historic 2023 season.

Both players are now in the midst of their own successful professional careers but that doesn’t stop them from keeping up with the program and noticing its rise.

“I was able to follow along a good bit, especially once they started televising the regionals. We’d have games on in the locker room and I would tell them ‘let’s get the WVU game up there, the boys are playing.’ It was a cool feeling to see them get that streak going,” Wolf said.

Seeing the 2023 WVU baseball team leave its mark in the record books brought back many memories for Wolf. It had so many similarities to that 2019 season.

“I get the chills just thinking about it,” he said. “You start to realize something special is actually happening. You see people in Morgantown start to realize it. You see the talk on Twitter. You go back to school and it’s what people are talking about, you know. It’s just cool to be a part of what everyone is talking about. It raises the stakes and makes you feel valued. I can’t even imagine what those guys were going through this year.”

Being recognized on a national stage is something that came over time for Mazey’s club. He remembers the days when WVU transitioned to the Big 12 Conference and the talk surrounding his program was focused on how they would survive in a new league filled with such talent.

Mazey has taken the program to new heights, especially last season, but he wouldn’t have been able to do without bringing players like Scott and Wolf to Morgantown.

Scott attributes the rising success of the program to the way Mazey and his staff recruit and the type of players they search for.

“I know from my point of view, I was an overlooked player. I didn’t necessarily have a whole bunch of offers, but I had a lot to bring to the table. They gave me an opportunity to come in and earn a spot and fulfill that leadership role,” Scott said.

“With them doing that, I know they are also recruiting other players who have the same story as I did. Those undervalued players. Then they come in and become someone with their leadership, guidance and their coaching.”

Scott is a prime example of that. He continued the tradition of great WVU centerfielders and ended his career as the program’s single-season stolen bases leader.

You can look at any roster during Mazey’s tenure and come across plenty of players that were hungry for an opportunity to prove they belong.

He helped mold into players who went on to set the standard for the future, and in doing so, helped the program earn its respect on the national stage.

“He isn’t making these big splash moves. He’s trusting the development and that he is going to have good baseball players around him. The day and age we live in, everyone is trying so hard to bet better than someone else,” Wolf said. “I think the one thing he’s done well is trust himself and his methods.”