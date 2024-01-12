MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia University football coach Neal Brown has announced that T.J. Jackson, a 6-foot-1, 275-pound, senior defensive lineman from Millbrook, Alabama, has signed a grant-in-aid and will transfer to WVU from Troy. He will have two years to complete his one year of remaining eligibility.
T.J. Jackson, DL, 6-1, 275, Sr., Millbrook, Ala./Stanhope Elmore HS/Troy
2023 (Jr.)
- Played for coach Jon Sumrall at Troy
- Appeared in 12 games and made 11 starts, helping lead Troy to an 11-win season and an appearance in the Birmingham Bowl
- Named an All-Sun Belt Conference Second Team honoree
- Collected 27 tackles, including 17 solo stop, 3 ½ sacks and seven tackles for loss
- Involved in two pass breakups, two quarterback hurries, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery
- During his last three games, he totaled eight tackles, including 3 ½ tackles for loss
- Had a season-high five tackles at Army, including three solo tackles, a tackle for loss, a forced fumble and fumble recovery
- Recorded three tackles against Duke in the Birmingham Bowl, including two solo stops, one sack, 1 ½ tackles for loss and a forced fumble
- Registered three assisted tackles against Southern Miss, including assisting on a sack, a tackle for loss and a pass breakup
- Finished with four tackles, including assisting on a tackle for loss against Texas State
2022 (So.)
- Played in 14 games and started 11
- Named All-Sun Belt First Team honoree
- One of 16 players nationally to record at least eight sacks, 14 1/2 tackles for loss and two forced fumbles on the year
- Recorded 1 1/2 tackles for loss in five different games, tied for the 15th most in the country
- Tied for fourth nationally with 1 1/2 sacks in three different games
- Finished the season with a team-leading eight sacks and 14 1/2 tackles for loss; ranked third in the SBC in sacks and second in tackles for loss
- Had three tackles for loss against Marshall and Alabama A&M and added two at South Alabama
- Forced a fumble in the opener at Ole Miss and against Marshall
- Recorded five or more tackles in six different games
- Registered at least a half sack in seven different games, 15th most in the country
- Finished with at least a half tackle for loss in 9-of-14 games, including a streak of seven straight
2021 (Fr.)
- Played in 10 games and recorded 12 tackles, including a tackle for loss
- Used on 103 total defensive snaps
- Finished with two tackles, including a tackle for loss at Coastal Carolina
- Season-high three stops against Liberty
- Added multiple tackles against Southern Miss and Appalachian State
2020 (COVID)
- Sat out the season after suffering an injury during fall camp
High School
- Played for coach Hunter Adams at Stanhope Elmore High School
- Helped lead Stanhope Elmore to a 9-3 record and the second round of the 6A state playoffs
- Recorded 72 tackles, including 11 sacks and 41 tackles for loss as a senior
- Credited with five forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and a blocked punt
- As a junior, finished with 51 tackles, including 10 ½ sacks, 24 tackles for loss, four forced fumbles and had a defensive touchdown
Personal
- Son of Raynard and Tameca Barnes
- One of seven children (4 brothers, 2 sisters)
- Majoring in accounting