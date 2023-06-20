Paul McIntosh is now on his last stop on the trail to being a big-league catcher.

McIntosh, a former catcher for WVU, will make his Triple-A debut for the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp of the Miami Marlins organization Tuesday night in Jacksonville. He will catch and hit eighth.

The former Mountaineer spent all off 2022, and his first 24 games of this season, with the Miami Marlins’ Double-A affiliate, the Pensacola Blue Wahoos. He signed with the Marlins after going undrafted in 2020.

Last year, he finished fourth on the team in hits (82) and second in home runs (13) and runs batted in (51). He holds the most home runs, doubles (25), runs scored (66) and total bases (148) by a catcher in team history. His .844 OPS was also a team-high.

He hit .264 with six doubles and five homers in 24 games for Pensacola this year.

In his final year at WVU in 2021, he swung for a .256 batting average with a .933 OPS and eight homers en route to an All-Big 12 Honorable Mention nod.