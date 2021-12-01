Former WVU cornerback Rasul Douglas named NFC Defensive Player of the Week

In less than two months, Rasul Douglas has gone from the practice squad to the end zone

Rasul Douglas has found himself quite the home in Green Bay. On Thursday, the former WVU star earned his first ever conference honor in the NFL, picking up a NFC Defensive Player of the Week nod for Week 12.

Douglas had a pick-six in Green Bay’s 36-28 win over the Los Angeles Rams, and added five tackles and four PBUs.

Not two months prior, Douglas was fighting for a spot on the Arizona Cardinals’ 53-man roster. Green Bay signed the cornerback off the Cardinals’ practice squad on Oct. 6. In the eight games since, he has made four starts, amassed 37 tackles, broken up eight passes and snagged two interceptions.