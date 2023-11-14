Former WVU linebacker and All-American Bruce Irvin is signing with the Detroit Lions’ practice squad, according to NFL insider Tom Pelissero.

Irvin finished his WVU career fourth on the career sack chart (22.5) and third on WVU’s single-season sack chart (14).

The Seattle Seahawks selected Irvin in the first round (15th overall) in the 2012 NFL Draft. He was the highest selected Mountaineer since Adam Jones in 2005. Irvin was also the first defensive end and fourth defensive lineman selected in 2012.

He had three stints with Seattle (2012-15, 2020 and 2022) and also played for Oakland (2016-18), Atlanta (2018), Carolina (2019) and Chicago (2021). Irvin played in two Super Bowls, XLVIII and XLIX, winning XLVIII against Denver in 2014, 43-8, a game in which he made two solo tackles.

He has 55.5 career sacks.