Former WVU linebacker Bruce Irvin is joining a contender for the NFL Playoffs.

Irvin, who was recently released by the Detroit Lions, is signing to the Miami Dolphins’ active roster for their playoff run as the No. 6 seed in the AFC, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

The former Mountaineer pass rusher was elevated off the Lions’ practice squad for three games earlier this season, which is the maximum number of elevations for a practice-squad member before a team must sign the player to the active roster for the player to be active. He recorded one sack in 42 total snaps, and he was released shortly after his third appearance.

The Seattle Seahawks selected Irvin in the first round (15th overall) in the 2012 NFL Draft. At the time, he was the highest Mountaineer drafted since Adam Jones in 2005. Irvin was also the first defensive end and fourth defensive lineman selected in 2012.

He had three stints with Seattle (2012-15, 2020 and 2022) and also played for Oakland (2016-18), Atlanta (2018), Carolina (2019) and Chicago (2021) in addition to Detroit. Irvin played in two Super Bowls, XLVIII and XLIX, winning XLVIII against Denver in 2014 in a game in which he made two solo tackles.

He has 56.5 career sacks in his NFL career.

He finished his WVU career fourth on the career sack chart (22.5) and third on WVU’s single-season sack chart (14).