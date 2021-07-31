Former WVU runner Amy Cashin Places 24th at Tokyo Olympics

West Virginia University track and field and cross country alumni Amy Cashin finished 24th overall in the first round of the women’s 3,000-meter steeplechase, while representing Team Australia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan.

At Olympic Stadium, Cashin raced in heat three of the steeplechase, placing 11th in her heat and 24th overall with a time of 9:34.67.

Fifteen athletes advanced to the final round of the steeplechase. The finals are set for Friday, August 4, at 7 a.m. ET.

The Werribee, Victoria, Australia native qualified for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics after a finishing time of 9:28.60. The Olympic qualifying standard time is 9:30.