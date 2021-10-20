Four Mountaineer wrestlers check in 2021-22 preseason rankings

Four members of the West Virginia University wrestling team enter the 2021-22 campaign ranked in their respective weight classes by multiple publications.

Redshirt senior Killian Cardinale leads the way, ranking in the top 10 of each list at 125 pounds. The Bristow, Virginia, native is ranked as high as No. 9 in the FloWrestling rankings, while securing 10thby InterMat and WIN Magazine.

Last season, Cardinale placed seventh at the NCAA Division I Champions to capture All-America honors after leading the team with a 17-6 record in his first season at WVU after transferring from Old Dominion. He was also named to the NWCA Scholar All-American Team and finished third at the Big 12 Championship.

At 165 pounds, sophomore Peyton Hall ranks in the top 20 on all three lists. Hall grabbed his highest ranking at No. 14 from FloWrestling and No. 16 in InterMat and WIN Magazine.

The Chester, West Virginia, native registered a 16-6 record on his way to qualifying for the NCAA Championships as a freshman. Like Cardinale, Hall earned a spot on the NWCA Scholar All-American Team in addition to being named to the Academic All-Big 12 Rookie Team.

Sophomore Michael Wolfgram earned an honorable mention in the heavyweight division of the FloWrestling rankings. Wolfgram finished 10-6 a season ago, which included three major decisions and a win over a ranked opponent. Fifth-year senior Luke Karam rounded out the group at No. 32 in the 149-weight class via InterMat.

Thirty-three wrestlers occupy rankings for FloWrestling and InterMat to match the number of qualifiers that earn the right to compete at the NCAA Championships from each weight class.

After receiving seven votes in the NCWA Coaches Poll to conclude the 2021 season, West Virginia appears in the top 40 of two publications. FloWrestling ranked the Mountaineers 37th and WIN Magazine’s Power Index (TPI) placed them in tie for 40th.

WVU leads off the season at the Clarion Open on Sunday, Nov. 7.

