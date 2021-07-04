Four-star CB Jacolby Spells commits to WVU’s 2022 class

West Virginia football’s 2022 class got a big boost on Sunday as Jacolby Spells announced his commitment to the program on CBS Sports HQ. When host Joe Musso asked Spells what he wanted to tell Mountaineer Nation about the type of player they were getting, he put it short and sweet.

“A fast, physical player. Morgantown, we’re going to try to win a National Championship,” Spells answered.

"Morgantown, we're gonna try to win a national championship."@drippy4k_ is bringing that confidence to @WVUfootball pic.twitter.com/Z47dVYLYbi — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) July 4, 2021

The four-star cornerback from Florida chose WVU over Arizona, Arkansas, Indiana and Miami. He is the first CB to commit to Neal Brown’s 2022 class and the 11th player overall.

Spells plays at American Heritage in Fort Lauderdale and made the switch from receiver to corner last season. He totaled 32 tackles and an interception. He also helped lead his team to the state title.