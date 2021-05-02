Four wins at home lead WVU track and field

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University track and field team closed out competition at home, with four first place finishes at the Track and Field Complex, at Mylan Park, on Saturday.

Overall, WVU competed in nine events today. Freshman Abigale Mullings took first in the high jump competition. Mullings finished with a winning height of 1.72 meters. She was followed by redshirt freshman Sarah Stair and freshman Lydia Moell who competed in the pole vault competition. Stair and Moell shared a winning height of 3.69 meters to take first place.

Additionally, Ceili McCabe won the steeplechase competition with a winning time of 9:58.62. McCabe’s tie placed second best in outdoor program history following her program first-place finish of 9:57.93.

“The highlight of the meet was the steeplechase,” said coach Sean Cleary. I am very proud of Ceili and Katherine for going out and performing at the level that they ran tonight.

“Racing to get into the NCAA meet while at home is a very special race to watch. Ceili exceeded her exceptional steeplechase race from a few weeks ago. Tonight’s performance shows the steeplechase world that Ceili and Katherine belong at the NCAA Championships. Ceili’s time breaks the school record, while Katherine actually improved her performance by two seconds.

Junior Sada Wright opened field competition for the Mountaineers, placing seventh in the discus throw competition (35.70m), while sophomore Katelyn Caccamo took third place in the pole vault competition, with a height of 3.24 meters.

Running events began with the 1,500-meter run, where two Mountaineers saw action. Redshirt junior Hayley Jackson placed second with a time of 4:23.84, while senior Marianne Abdalah placed 11th with a time of 4:50.47

Freshmen Emily Oiler and Lilly McMullen tied for third place in the 400-meter dash with a time of 58.62. From there, junior Tessa Constantine and freshman Macey Crawford placed second (1:01.25) and eighth (1:06.79), respectively in the 400-meter hurdle competition.

“Additionally, we had some strong performances today from the remainder of the group, Cleary said. “Stair did a very good job with her vault. We saw signs of a major breakthrough with her based on today’s jumps.

“Abbey was also impressive in the high jump. Abbey has been a little rusty over the past few weekends and we feel she has at least one more bar in her before the season ends.

Mullen and Oiler placed ninth (26.59) and 14th (27.29), respectively.

WVU wrapped up the day with the steeplechase, where junior Katherine Dowie placed second with a personal best time of 10:15.75.

WVU was joined by Hagerstown, Syracuse, Cedarville, Cleveland State, Ohio University, RMU, Kent State, Carnegie Mellon, Pittsburgh, Seton Hill, Akron, Tiffin, Kentucky Christian, Ohio Christian and Eastern Kentucky.

“We had a large number of girls get their COVID-19 shots over the past week,” said Cleary. “I was impressed that despite the fatigue from the shot, they were capable of going out and performing at a very high level.”

The Mountaineers will continue their season at the WVU Last Chance meet from May 7-8, at the Track and Field Complex, at Mylan Park. Friday’s field events will begin at 2:30 p.m. ET. on Saturday, Field and running events are tabbed to begin at 1:00 p.m. ET.

