Four WVU golfers tee off this weekend

Four members of the West Virginia University golf team will compete in the Thomas Sharkey Individual Collegiate in Statesboro, Georgia, on Sunday and Monday.

Sophomores Olivier Ménard and Will Stakel, along with freshmen Max Green and Todd Duncan, will compete for the Mountaineers at the Georgia Southern University Golf Course (Par 72, 6,900 yards). Golfers will begin Sunday morning with 36 holes and 18 holes on Monday.

The field features individuals from East Tennessee State, Ohio State, Western Kentucky, USCB, Clemson, Virginia, Marshall, Georgia Southern, Kansas State, Tennessee and College of Charleston.

Following this tournament, the Mountaineers will open team competition at the Gator Invitational in Gainesville, Florida, on Feb. 12-13.