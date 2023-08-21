MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – After a slew of other preseason All-American nods, WVU center Zach Frazier was placed on the trademark All-American team on Monday.

The Associated Press announced its preseason All-American teams, and Frazier was tabbed as the second-best center in the country.

Texas leads all Big 12 teams with two preseason AP All-Americans, while Cincinnati, Kansas State, TCU and West Virginia each have one nominee.

Frazier has been named to five preseason All-America teams this preseason. He was also a Preseason All-Big 12 First Team selection by multiple media outlets and the conference.

Frazier has started 25 consecutive games at center and is viewed as the best returning offensive lineman in the conference, according to Pro Football Focus.