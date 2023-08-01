MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Zach Frazier is a preseason All-American, a preseason first-team All-Big 12 center and now he is being considered as one of the top interior linemen in the country.

Frazier was one of 91 players to be named to the Outland Trophy Watch List. Each year, the Outland Trophy is awarded to the top interior lineman, offensive or defensive, in the FBS.

Frazier, an All-Big 12 center, is now the most veteran player on the WVU roster in terms of games started. The rising junior has got the nod in 34 of 35 games during his three-year Mountaineer career.

He earned Walter Camp and AFCA Second Team All-America honors in the last two seasons.

The Fairmont native was a freshman All-American in 2020 after becoming the first WVU true freshman to start on the offensive line in four decades.

The Outland Trophy winner is chosen from three finalists who are a part of the annual FWAA All-America Team. Only interior linemen on offense or defense are eligible for the award; ends are not eligible.

Players may be added or removed from the watch list during the course of the season. For the first time, the FWAA will announce an Outland Trophy National Player of the Week each Tuesday this season.