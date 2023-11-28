Wild finish in Waco: West Virginia ends its regular season with a W – The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast A tale of two halves if there ever was one, but West Virginia got it done. WVU (8-4) ends the regular season with a 34-31 win over Baylor, and is heading into the postseason with back-to-back wins under its belt. Ryan Decker and Kevin Redfern react to West Virginia's comeback road win that started with a dominant offensive showing. They also have post-game comments from head coach Neal Brown.

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — It appears Zach Frazier’s career at West Virginia has come to an end.

“Saturday night was not how I pictured my career at WVU ending, but I would do it all again,” Frazier typed in a social media post on Tuesday.

The Fairmont, West Virginia native suffered what Neal Brown labeled a “significant” lower leg injury in the final minutes of Saturday’s 34-31 win over Baylor. He heroically crawled off the field, allowing WVU to avoid taking an injury timeout, which would have resulted in a 10-second run-off.

According to Frazier, that injury required a medical procedure to be corrected.

“Thank you to everyone who has reached out and prayed for me. The past few days have not been easy. I had to have surgery Monday morning,” said Frazier. “Thankfully everything went well. I wanted to thank all of the doctors, athletic training staff, and nurses that have helped me over the past few days.”

Frazier is a four-year starter at West Virginia and started 37 consecutive games at center. He earned All-Big 12 honors each of his first three years with WVU and is expected to again this season. Frazier has earned All-America honors multiple times, including in 2020 as a true freshman and this preseason.

Frazier won a high school state championship with Fairmont Senior High School in 2018.

He had already accepted his invitation to this year’s Senior Bowl, though it remains to be seen if he will be healthy enough to participate following his surgery. Frazier was slated to be WVU’s first offensive lineman to play in the all-star game since Colton McKivitz in 2020.

Frazier was a semifinalist for the Wuerffel Trophy, which recognizes student-athletes who “serve others and make a positive impact on society.” He is also a finalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy, which is college football’s “academic Heisman,” a semifinalist for the Jason Witten Man of the Year Award, and is in the running for the Rimington Trophy, which goes to the most outstanding center in college football.

It is widely expected that Frazier will be selected in the 2024 NFL Draft. NFLDraftBuzz.com rates him as the fourth-best center prospect in college football.