FULL SPECIAL: A Mazey Story

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — A Detroit man has been charged with delivery after members of the Three Rivers Drug and Violent Crime Task Force perform a series of controlled buys in Marion County.

The first controlled buy took place on July 15, 2020, during which time Julius Cann, 28, of Detroit, Michigan, sold heroin and fentanyl to a confidential source in exchange for U.S. currency, according to a criminal complaint.