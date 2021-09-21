FWAA names Jared Bartlett National Defensive Player of the Week

Jared Bartlett has launched into the national spotlight after his massive game against No. 15 Virginia Tech on Saturday.

The Mountaineer linebacker was named the Bronko Nagurski National Defensive Player of the Week on Tuesday by the Football Writers Association of American after his integral efforts in WVU’s 27-21 win over the Hokies. Bartlett logged five tackles and three sacks in the win, both career highs, while adding a forced and recovered fumble to his stat line.

Bartlett is the first Mountaineer to get the award since Karl Joseph earned the nod in 2015 after snagging three interceptions, recovering a fumble and recording eight tackles against Georgia Southern.

With the nod from the FWAA, Bartlett joins teammate Dante Stills on the Bronko Nagurski Trophy watch list. He is now in the running to become the third Mountaineer to win the national award after Grant Wiley in 2003 and Canute Curtis in 1996.

The Bronko Nagurski National Defensive Player of the Year has been awarded to the top defensive player in college football in every season since 1993.