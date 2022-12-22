#TakeMeHome23: WVU inks 18 signees on National Signing Day – The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast The next batch of Mountaineers is officially signed and sealed. WVU coach Neal Brown landed 18 recruits during Wednesday and Thursday's early signing period, hitting nearly all of his goals for the 2023 class. Headlining the list is wide receiver Rodney Gallagher III, a product of nearby Uniontown, Pennsylvania that has generated plenty of buzz in the area. In the latest episode of the GBN Podcast, Ryan Decker and Sam Coniglio highlight some of WVU's top signees and look ahead to the program's next steps as the Mountaineers continue to build out their 2023 roster. Listen to the latest episode of The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast at the top of this page or via your preferred podcast provider, and subscribe to have future episodes delivered to you. Gold and Blue Nation is the local leader for Mountaineer sports news, producing comprehensive coverage on TV and online. Download the free Gold and Blue Nation app via your preferred app store so you’re never more than a touch away from our award-winning WVU sports reporting, highlights and archived shows.

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The next batch of Mountaineers is officially signed and sealed.

WVU coach Neal Brown landed 18 recruits during Wednesday and Thursday’s early signing period, hitting nearly all of his goals for the 2023 class. Headlining the list is wide receiver Rodney Gallagher III, a product of nearby Uniontown, Pennsylvania that has generated plenty of buzz in the area.

In the latest episode of the GBN Podcast, Ryan Decker and Sam Coniglio highlight some of WVU’s top signees and look ahead to the program’s next steps as the Mountaineers continue to build out their 2023 roster.

