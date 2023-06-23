Jackson Wolf talks Double-A success, WVU glory days – The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast Former Mountaineer pitcher Jackson Wolf is in the midst of his best professional season so far. The Ohio native currently suits up for the Double-A San Antonio Missions in the San Diego Padres' farm system. On the latest episode of The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast, presented by Pritt & Spano, Wolf joins host Ryan Decker to discuss his season and reflect on his stint at WVU.

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Of all the former West Virginia baseball players currently in the minor leagues, Jackson Wolf is the highest-rated. Ranked the No. 16 prospect in the San Diego Padres minor league system, expectations are for Wolf to be a big leaguer one day.

But Wolf isn’t worried about that number beside his name. His concern is getting opposing hitters out, putting Ws in the win column, and proving the other 29 teams who didn’t draft him in 2020 or 2021 wrong. He also wants to have some fun while he’s doing it.

In this latest edition of the Gold and Blue Nation Podcast, presented by Pritt and Spano, Ryan Decker speaks with Wolf, as they cover a range of topics about Wolf’s progression through Minor League Baseball, his time with WVU, where the Mountaineer baseball program his now compared to a decade ago, and what is motivating him to continue having the success he has had thus far in his pro baseball career.

Listeners will also get the pitcher’s thoughts on where he stands within the Padres minor league system and why the prospect ranking he was recently given doesn’t mean quite as much to him now as it might have a few years ago.

