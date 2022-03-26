After sweeping YSU, a formidable Big 12 awaits WVU – The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast Randy Mazey's ball club pulled off its first sweep of the season when it topped Youngstown State in its final series in March, but the hill only gets steeper from here as TCU awaits the Mountaineers as their first opponent in the formidable Big 12 Conference. While WVU prepares for its first road trip in the league, GBN's Ryan Decker and Sam Coniglio sit down and break down exactly what has gone right for this year's exciting edition of Mountaineer baseball, as well as what needs to go well as the season turns to a gauntlet. Subscribe to The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast, sponsored by Pritt & Spano, to have future episodes delivered to you. Download the free Gold and Blue Nation app on your favorite Apple or Android device for more coverage on WVU baseball throughout the season.

Plenty of things have gone right for WVU, which has established itself as one of the most threatening teams in the nation on the basepaths. There are still plenty of questions to be answered, though, especially on the pitcher’s mound.

In the latest edition of The Gold and Blue Nation podcast, Ryan Decker and Sam Coniglio break down exactly what has brought WVU to this point in the season, and what it needs to do to make a positive dent in its Big 12 schedule.

