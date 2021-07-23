GBN to show replay of WVU’s 2014 comeback win over Texas Tech

West Virginia football had something to prove in 2014.

The Mountaineers’ tenure in the Big 12 Conference got off to a less-than-stellar start in its first two seasons, picking up just seven wins in 18 games. 2013 was especially dismal, as they went the whole season without stringing together multiple wins, even losing to Kansas — the Jayhawks’ first Big 12 win after a 27-game losing streak in the conference.

The season’s start gave cause for hope. WVU opened in Atlanta against the hungry No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide, who had just been knocked from championship contention a year prior after the infamous “Kick Six” against Auburn. Despite the 33-23 loss, the Mountaineers competed through the fourth quarter and showed they were ready to compete.

THROWBACK THURSDAY: In 2014, @wvufootball tapped on a sophomore with a cannon of a leg to steal a win against Texas Tech. You can relive this victory when we replay the Mountaineers' victory over the Red Raiders on a Nexstar station near you! #HailWV | #TBT pic.twitter.com/U4nmLFT6bB — Gold and Blue Nation (@GoldAndBlueNtn) July 22, 2021

West Virginia then went 3-1 over the next four games, setting up a tough stretch in the conference. They got their revenge win against Kansas at home on Oct. 4, with a road trip to Lubbock set to follow a week later.

Texas Tech was itching for a win heading into its clash with the Mountaineers. After two early season wins against Central Arkansas and UTEP, the Red Raiders dropped their next three contests, including their first two Big 12 games to ranked Oklahoma State and Kansas State squads.

So the stage was set for West Virginia’s trip to Texas Tech — and what ensued was a true thriller (and heart stopper) for Mountaineer fans to remember.

💪 301 yards

🏈 2 TDs

💈 1 perfect head of helmet hair@CJTrickett9 was feelin' himself against Texas Tech in 2014 😎#HailWV pic.twitter.com/8tuQ9w5QIk — Gold and Blue Nation (@GoldAndBlueNtn) July 23, 2021

You can catch a replay of this contest on Nexstar stations across West Virginia. Here’s where you might be able to catch Gold and Blue Nation’s showing:

Saturday, July 24

WTRF-My Ohio Valley (Wheeling) – 1 p.m.

FOX59 WVNS (Beckley) – 4 p.m.

WOWK (Charleston) – 7 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 15