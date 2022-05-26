Is WVU baseball still an NCAA Tournament team after an early exit from Big 12s? – The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast For the first time since 2015, WVU baseball failed to come away with a win at the Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship. Now, the Mountaineers must wait until Monday to learn if they'll get a chance to play another game. Hosts Nick Farrell and Sam Coniglio recap West Virginia's short stay at Globe Life Field, and try to peer into the crystal ball to predict if the Mountaineers will make the NCAA Tournament next week. Subscribe to The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast wherever you get your shows.

WVU baseball’s stay at the Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship was short lived.

For the first time since 2015, Randy Mazey’s Mountaineers failed to win a game at the conference tournament. They were eliminated after losses to No. 3-seed Oklahoma and No. 7-seed Kansas State.

Now, their NCAA Tournament hopes hang in the balance. Has this team played its final game, or is their still more to be written this season?

In the latest edition of The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast, presented by Pritt & Spano, hosts Nick Farrell and Sam Coniglio recap West Virginia’s losses in the tournament, and make case for the team’s at-large bid.

Regional hosts for the NCAA Tournament will be announced Sunday. The full 64-team bracket will be revealed Monday. Stick with GoldAndBlueNation.com for complete coverage of the bracket reveal.

