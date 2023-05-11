Leddie Brown reflects on first pro season, WVU career – The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast This Saturday, former WVU running back Leddie Brown will suit up for the Arlington Renegades in the XFL Championship Game. On this edition of The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast, presented by Pritt & Spano, Brown joins Ryan Decker to reflect on his XFL experience and Mountaineer career.

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – More than one year removed from taking his final snaps with the West Virginia football team, Leddie Brown is preparing for the biggest game of his young pro football career.

Brown, one of the most prolific rushers in WVU football program history, will suit up for the Arlington Renegades this weekend in the XFL Championship game. Brown’s Renegades will face the D.C. Defenders on Saturday, May 13, at 8 p.m. on ABC.

A back-to-back 1,000-yard rusher for WVU, Brown originally signed with the Los Angeles Chargers as an undrafted free agent out of college. He was then picked up by the St. Louis BattleHawks in November, and caught on with Arlington in March.

During our conversation, Brown gave his thoughts on his XFL experience thus far, and what it’s like playing with and against other Mountaineer alumni.

The talented running back also reflected on his WVU career, and had some funny comments about his former position coach Chad Scott. Finally, Brown gave his advice to the latest group of West Virginia players who are getting their shot in the NFL, including Dante Stills, Bryce Ford-Wheaton, and Sam James.

Listen to the latest episode of The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast at the top of this page or via your preferred podcast provider, and subscribe to have future episodes delivered to you.

