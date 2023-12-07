College Cup Preview – The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast Under fourth-year head coach Dan Stratford, the Mountaineers have climbed higher than they've ever climbed before. They're preparing to take on Clemson Friday night in the first College Cup semifinal appearance in program history. Nick Farrell and Ryan Decker get you ready for the action in Louisville and share their keys to the matchup with the Tigers. Stick with Gold and Blue Nation for complete coverage of the College Cup.

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Country Roads have guided the Mountaineer men’s soccer team to the College Cup for the first time.

No. 9-seed Clemson is the squad that stands between No. 5-seed West Virginia and a berth in the national championship game. The semifinal match between the Tigers and Mountaineers will kick off Friday night at 6 p.m. in Louisville, Ky.

The latest edition of The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast serves as your primer for the College Cup. In this episode, co-hosts Nick Farrell and Ryan Decker dive into the matchup and share their keys to the semifinals, along with thoughts from WVU head coach Dan Stratford and Clemson head coach Mike Noonan.

