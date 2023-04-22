We’re talking football on the latest edition of The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast, presented by Pritt & Spano. (Graphic by Nick Farrell.)

We share our top performers from the annual spring game

Our takeaways from the 2023 Gold-Blue Game

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Spring football is officially in the books. Now, we wait for the fall.

The annual Gold-Blue Game marked West Virginia’s 15th and final spring football practice of 2023. The offensive team defeated the defensive team in the scrimmage, 56-51.

In the latest episode of The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast, presented by Pritt & Spano, hosts Nick Farrell and Anjelica Trinone share their takeaways and top performers from the Gold-Blue Game.

After the game, head coach Neal Brown also weighed in on the same topics.

