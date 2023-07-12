Expansion, rivalries, Holgorsen and more: recapping day one of Big 12 Football Media Days – The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast The unofficial kickoff to college football season in the Big 12 Conference is here. On this episode of The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast, presented by Pritt & Spano, hosts Nick Farrell and Kevin Redfern recap day one of Big 12 Football Media Days.

The unofficial kickoff to football season in the Big 12 Conference has arrived.

Day one of the league’s annual two-day preseason media event is in the books. It featured comments from commissioner Brett Yormark and half of the league’s head coaches.

Yormark expressed his excitement entering a historic 14-team football season in the conference, and of course, peeled back the curtain on possible additional expansion in the league. He also shared an update on the status of the host site for the league’s championship game.

Houston head coach Dana Holgorsen was also one of the featured coaches at the podium Wednesday. Holgorsen, who coached the Mountaineers from 2011-2018, discussed his return to the conference and the upcoming season for his Cougars.

On this edition of The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast, presented by Pritt & Spano, hosts Nick Farrell and Kevin Redfern recap the biggest news of the day.

Listen to the latest episode of The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast at the top of this page or via your preferred podcast provider, and subscribe to have future episodes delivered to you.

Gold and Blue Nation is the local leader for Mountaineer sports news, producing comprehensive coverage on TV and online. Download the free Gold and Blue Nation app via your preferred app store so you’re never more than a touch away from our award-winning WVU sports reporting, highlights, and archived shows.