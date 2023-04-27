We’re talking baseball on the latest edition of the Gold and Blue Nation Podcast, presented by Pritt & Spano.

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — On the diamond, the Mountaineers are red hot, and people around the country are beginning to take notice.

West Virginia (30-11, 8-4) leads the Big 12 Conference heading into the final weekend of April and is projected to host an NCAA regional, according to D1Baseball.com.

But what does WVU need to do to lock up regional hosting duties for the first time since 2019?ESPN college baseball analyst Mike Rooney joins The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast, presented by Pritt & Spano, to answer that question and more.

In our latest episode, Rooney, who also contributes to D1Baseball.com, shares his thoughts on West Virginia’s recent run of form, the star power of second baseman JJ Wetherholt and the race for the Big 12 regular season title.

WVU returns to action Friday through Sunday for a three-game series against Baylor in Waco, Texas. The Bears enter the weekend in last place in the Big 12 standings.

After that, WVU returns home for a Backyard Brawl battle with Pitt Wednesday night, followed by a three-game set with Oklahoma.

