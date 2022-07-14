Listen to The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast wherever you get your shows.

Big 12 coaches sound off on realignment – The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast The new wave of realignment in college football was a hot topic at Big 12 Football Media Days. Incoming commissioner Brett Yormark, WVU coach Neal Brown and Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy all discussed it Wednesday during their respective press conferences. Host Nick Farrell walks you through each man's remarks.

In the latest episode of The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast, presented by Pritt & Spano, Nick Farrell gets you caught up on the latest conversations.

Big 12 Media Days concluded Thursday afternoon. Catch up on anything you might have missed from WVU appearances on the opening day or the best of the rest from the final day right here on our website.

