Cowboys run away from Mountaineers in rainy homecoming game – The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast Oklahoma State dominated the fourth quarter against West Virginia in a seemingly critical Big 12 game. In this edition of The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast, we highlight the turning points that again doomed WVU and share our key takeaways from the contest.

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — WVU football has now dropped consecutive games for the first time this season after falling 38-24 to Oklahoma State.

The Mountaineer defense struggled to contain OSU running back Ollie Gordon, especially in the fourth quarter. That unit surrendered 282 rushing yards and four scores to the Cowboys’ star ball carrier on the day.

WVU falls to 4-3 overall and 2-2 in Big 12 play.

On this edition of The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast, we discuss West Virginia’s shortcomings and the turning points in that critical fourth quarter.

