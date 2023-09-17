Mountaineers Brawl their way to 17-6 victory over Pitt – The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast West Virginia's win in the Backyard Brawl wasn't exactly pretty, but it was definitely gritty. It was that grit that led to a 17-6 victory over the Panthers in the first showdown between the two teams in Morgantown since 2011.

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — It wasn’t pretty, but it was certainly gritty.

Led by their backup quarterback, a dominant offensive line and a determined defense, WVU earned a 17-6 victory over Pitt in the first Backyard Brawl at Milan Puskar Stadium since 2011.

In doing so, the Mountaineers also avenged last season’s 38-31 loss to the Panthers.

In the latest edition of The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast, we react to Saturday night’s showdown and break down West Virginia’s performance. We also dissect the turning point in the game, presented by First Greene Mortgage.

