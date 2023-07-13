”Upset about the media poll”: Neal Brown releases steam at Big 12 Media Days – The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast The Big 12's preseason poll reached WVU coach Neal Brown during what was supposed to be a relaxing beach vacation. Thursday at Big 12 Football Media Days, he defended his team, and explained why it is capable of proving doubters wrong. On this edition of The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast, presented by Pritt & Spano, hosts Nick Farrell and Kevin Redfern react to Brown's comments and other news from the final day of the two-day event.

Neal Brown isn’t happy that his Mountaineers are picked to finish last in the Big 12 preseason poll.

And he didn’t back at the podium Thursday at Big 12 Football Media Days.

The fifth-year head coach of WVU football dedicated part of his time at the preseason media event to explaining why he believes the Mountaineers will prove doubters wrong this season.

On the latest edition of The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast, presented by Pritt & Spano, hosts Nick Farrell and Kevin Redfern react to his comments, as well as other news of the day.

