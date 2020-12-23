GBN’s Top 10 from ’20: Recounting the best moments from a wild year

2020 was a wacky year for everyone across the world filled with a lot of uncertainty — but through it all, WVU players, coaches and fans got to experience some of the most memorable moments in recent Mountaineer memory.

As the days come to a close, we’re taking a look at the best moments from the roller-coaster year that was 2020. Be sure to stop back here as the countdown goes on so you don’t miss the latest updates.

9: WVU hosts Big 12 Swimming and Diving Championships

West Virginia’s swimming and diving team got to show off their new Aquatic Center and making history at the same time when they hosted the Big 12 Swimming and Diving Championships in February.

10: Big 12 stays course toward fall sports

With the cancellation of March Madness and the subsequent spring season, the fall’s football season was truly in jeopardy as it grew nearer. Just weeks before it was set to start, WVU fans got their wish when the Big 12 announced they were moving ahead with a football season.