It’s officially the year of Geno.

Almost a full decade after the star quarterback made his final appearance for West Virginia, Geno Smith was named one of the NFC’s quarterbacks for the 2023 Pro Bowl Games. He made the list along with Philadelphia’s Jalen Hurts and Minnesota’s Kirk Cousins.

Smith’s breakout season is one of efficiency. He leads the NFL with a 71.4 completion percentage, the eighth-highest mark through the first 14 games of a season in NFL history. He is also second with a 105.3 passer rating and fourth with 26 passing touchdowns.

Smith will head to the Pro Bowl with three of his teammates: safety Quandre Diggs, kicker Jason Myers and cornerback Tariq Woolen.

The 2023 Pro Bowl will look a lot different than in years past. Rather than a traditional Pro Bowl game, participants will compete in skills competitions throughout the week before playing a non-contact flag football game on Feb. 5. It will be held at Allegiant Stadium.

Smith’s next game is on Dec. 24, when the Seahawks square off against the Kansas City Chiefs in a Christmas Eve showdown.