Seattle head coach Pete Carroll said Geno Smith “played some spectatcular football” in the win 48-45 at Detroit. That performance earned the former Mountaineer his second career Player of the Week award.

Smith was named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week after completing 23 of 30 passing attempts for 320 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed for 49 yards and an additional score. His career-high is 51 rushing yards.

This marks the second consecutive 300-yard game for Smith. It’s the first time in his career he’s eclipsed that mark in back-to-back contests.

The former WVU QB has raised his completion percentage to 77.3, marking the best competition percentage through the first four games of a season by any quarterback in NFL history.

Smith was named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week as a rookie in 2013.

The Seahawks face the Saints in New Orleans on Sunday at 1 p.m. on FOX.