The Seattle Seahawks have found their starting quarterback for the season opener against the Denver Broncos – Geno Smith.

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll made the official announcement after Friday’s preseason loss to the Cowboys.

“I’m pretty sure it’s something I’ve been preparing for, and the reality is that it’s just Step 1. It’s just the beginning. I’ve got to make sure that I’m ready to go out there and win and play 17 games and more. For me, I’m grateful. I’m thankful,” Smith said. “I’m forever indebted to the Seattle Seahawks organization, but it’s time to get to work.”

Smith was Russell Wilson’s backup for the past three seasons. He went 1-2 as a starter last year as Wilson was out with a finger injury.

Wilson is now with the Broncos, so Smith will compete against his predecessor in the Sept. 12 opener.

The former Mountaineer was competing with Drew Lock for the title of QB1. Smith took mostly first-team reps during the offseason and through training camp. He started at the position in all three of Seattle’s preseason contests.

Lock was originally set to start the second game of the preseason but tested positive for COVID-19 that afternoon.

“Geno was solid in his outing and he’s going to start the opener. He’s earned it. He’s won the job. With the time frames that got messed up for us with Drew (Lock), he just ran out of in making his bid for it,” Carroll said on Friday night.

Smith signed with the Seahawks in 2019 and signed a one-year, $3.5 million deal in April 2022.

Seattle and Denver will meet at Lumen Field at 8:15 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 12.