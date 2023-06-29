WVU Football helmet on display during the 2022 Big 12 Media Days (PHOTO: Anjelica Trinone/Gold and Blue Nation)

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University football coach Neal Brown has announced that Anthony Wilson, a 5-10, 200-pound, redshirt junior defensive back from Columbia, South Carolina, has signed a grant-in-aid and will transfer to WVU from Georgia Southern. He will have two years of eligibility remaining.

Anthony Wilson, r-Jr., DB, 5-10, 200, Columbia, South Carolina/Spring Valley/Georgia Southern

2022 (r-So.) – Georgia Southern

Played for coach Clay Helton at Georgia Southern

An honorable mention All-Sun Belt selection (coaches)

Started all 13 games and was on the field for a team-high 1,023 defensive snaps

Finished second on the team with 101 tackles from his safety position

Had 1.5 sacks and three tackles for loss, five pass breakups, two quarterback hurries, an interception, a fumble recovery and a forced fumble

One of six 100-tackle performers in the Sun Belt

Got the start in the opener against Morgan State, posting three tackles, a pass break up and a quarterback hurry

Finished with five tackles, including half a sack, in the win at Nebraska

Registered seven tackles, including one for loss, at UAB

Had eight tackles, including half a tackle for loss, against Ball State

Recorded nine tackles and a pass breakup against Coastal Carolina

Finished with nine tackles and a forced fumble at Georgia State

Had 11 tackles, including a sack, along with the game-sealing interception, in the win over No. 25 James Madison

Had eight tackles and a pass break up in the win at Old Dominion

Posted five stops against South Alabama

Finished with seven tackles and a pass break up at Louisiana

Registered nine tackles, a pass break up and a quarterback hurry against Marshall

Led the team with 11 tackles in the overtime win over App State

Had eight tackles and a fumble recovery in the Camellia Bowl against Buffalo

2021 (r-Fr.) – Georgia Southern

A third-team All-Sun Belt selection

Named to Phil Steele’s third-team All-Sun Belt squad

Started all 12 games and played 793 total snaps (team-high 762 on defense, 31 on special teams)

Led the team with 78 tackles, including a sack and 4.5 tackles for loss

Had a team-high nine pass breakups in addition to a forced fumble and a quarterback hurry

Got the start in the opener against Gardner-Webb, leading the team with six tackles

Had three tackles and a forced fumble at Florida Atlantic

Finished with a tackle, a pass breakup and a quarterback hurry at Arkansas

Posted eight tackles against Louisiana

Recorded five tackles, including half a stop for loss, and a pass break-up against Arkansas State

Led the team with 11 tackles, including a sack, at Troy

Registered five tackles and a pass breakup at South Alabama

Had seven tackles and two pass break ups against Georgia State

Led the Eagles with 10 tackles, including two for loss, against Coastal Carolina

Recorded eight tackles and two pass breakups in the win at Texas State

Had nine tackles and a pass breakup against BYU

Finished with four stops, including half a tackle for loss, at Appalachian State

Made the Honor Roll in the fall for posting above a 3.0 GPA

2020 (COVID): Georgia Southern

Played in 12 games, starting 11 and saw action on 770 total snaps (721 on defense, 56 on special teams)

An honorable mention All-Sun Belt Conference selection by the league and Pro Football Focus

Recorded 67 tackles, including 2.5 for loss and half a sack, along with an interception and seven pass breakups

Missed the opener, but returned to play 56 total snaps against Louisiana

Had six tackles and a pass breakup against the Ragin’ Cajuns

Got his first start at ULM, recording four tackles

Had four tackles and a pass breakup against Coastal Carolina

Picked up seven tackles, including one for loss, against South Alabama

Had four tackles, including half a stop for loss, and two pass break ups against Troy

Racked up 11 tackles at Army West Point

Led the team with 12 tackles at Georgia State

Tied for the team lead with seven tackles against App State

Tallied six tackles, including one for loss, and an interception against Louisiana Tech in the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl

2019 (Fr.) – Georgia Southern

Played in two games but was still able to redshirt

Saw action on 17 special teams plays

Made his collegiate debut against ULM, playing three snaps on special teams

Played 10 special teams snaps against Georgia State

Named to the 2019-20 Sun Belt Conference Academic Honor Roll for maintaining a 3.0-3.49 GPA

High School

Played at Spring Valley High for coach Robin Bacon

Selected for the 82nd annual Shrine Bowl

Cited as the best two way player in the Midlands by The State Newspaper

Named the 2018 Mr. Richland County Football Player of the Year

Had 68 tackles and two interceptions while rushing for 281 yards and eight scores as a senior

Ranked as one of the top 50 players in South Carolina

Named first-team all-state and first-team all-region as a defensive back for the 5A level

Nominated for the South Carolina Defensive Player of the Year and South Carolina Running Back of the Year by South Carolina High School Blitz

Played freshman season at Hammond, helping the team win a state championship

Named first-team all-state as a running back for the 3A level as a sophomore

Personal