Georgia State eliminates No. 21 WVU men’s soccer from MAC Tournament

No. 21 West Virginia men’s soccer was knocked out of the MAC Semifinals after falling to Georgia State 1-0 on Thursday in DeKalb, Illinois.

The Mountaineers maintained possession and pressure on the Panthers through the majority of the match — but all it took was a long ball from Justin Guest in the 76th minute that just sneaked over WVU goalkeeper Steven Tekesky for the game-winner.

West Virginia was even with Georgia State in the shots column, notching eight in the game. WVU’s best opportunity to equalize came just five minutes after the go-ahead score, when Frederik Jorgensen got one past keeper Gunther Rankenburg but was ultimately denied by the bottom side of the crossbar.

Jorgensen actually led WVU with three attempts at goal, while Bjarne Thiesen added a pair of shots as well. Guest’s goal was one of two shots for the midfielder, tying Ross Finnie for the Panthers’ team lead.

In all, Rankenburg was forced to make just one save on the day. Despite WVU’s offensive advantage, they struggled to get the ball on target and were whistled for five offsides calls.

This marks the first elimination from the MAC Tournament for West Virginia in the era of Coach Daniel Stratford. It also, coincidentally, is their final elimination from the competition, as the Mountaineers prepare their move to Conference USA in 2022.

Georgia State awaits the winner of Thursday night’s clash with top-seeded Northern Illinois and Bowling Green after earning a spot in Sunday’s MAC Championship final.

West Virginia now turns its attention to Monday’s NCAA Tournament reveal. The selection show starts at 1 p.m. and will be streamed on NCAA.com.