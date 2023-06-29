MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — He has a perfect-10 player rating from Perfect Game. He struck out 100 hitters in 48 innings as a high school senior. And he gave up just six earned runs this spring.

He is Chase Meyer. And he is the top-rated player in West Virginia baseball’s 2024 recruiting class.

“I bring a lot of energy to the field. I love to cheer on my teammates all the time, and when I’m on the mound, I’m a big yeller,” said Meyer in an interview with Gold and Blue Nation on Thursday. “If there’s strikeouts and all that, I like to just bring energy to the team and to the crowd.”

Meyer, a native of Canton, Georgia, finished his high school career at Combine Academy, a boarding school located 35 miles outside of Charlotte, North Carolina. The 6-2, 175-pound right-handed pitcher was ranked as the No. 6 overall player in the Tar Heel State when he was announced with the rest of WVU’s incoming recruiting class.

With a fastball that can reach into the mid-90s, a fade-away changeup that dives out of a left-handed hitter’s swing path, and a slider that can peak at more than 3,300 RPM, Meyer was highly rated and highly recruited as a high school player.

That is Meyer on the field.

Off the field, he is already searching for the church he will spend Sunday mornings. He is also looking for ways to get involved in the community. The importance of that is something he learned while attending Combine Academy. There, he realized the value of meeting community members and having an off-the-field connection.

“It kind of just gives you a better sense, for them, to know who you are and who they are cheering on,” he said.

Some of the top college baseball programs in the country, like Arkansas, Texas, and TCU, were heavily interested in recruiting Meyer.

According to Meyer, a few things made West Virginia stand out compared to those other programs. One was the coaching staff. He stated that Randy Mazey and Steve Sabins treat recruits like family, and stay in constant communication during and after the recruiting process.

“I wanted that family feeling because I am away from my family. I have been for the past year,” Meyer said. “Those coaches really didn’t give me that feeling of security and all that. And when I talk to Sabins and Mazey, it’s just like an instant click of, yeah, this is where I want to go.”

Another selling point was Meyer’s fellow incoming freshman and last year’s crop of talented additions. Most important was the fan support Meyer has seen the program receive.

“When I came on my visit, the fans, they really do bring it all together. Everybody wants to play in front of a 3,000-fan crowd in college. That’s really not normal,” said Meyer “But here, they have a great fan base. They’re supportive in the community, and they support us so much.”

Meyer has professional baseball aspirations and recently performed at the MLB Draft Combine alongside Mountaineer closer Carlson Reed. He also has goals he wants to accomplish in his collegiate career.

He has no intention of waiting to accomplish one of those goals.

“I think that we’ve got three spots open right now, and I think if I do everything that needs to get done, I think I can have that spot,” he said. “But I also need to perform in-game. But ultimately, I would like to have that weekend starter position in control by [the start of the] season.”

Meyer never mentioned the midweek starter role, in which Mazey typically uses younger arms. He is keenly aware West Virginia’s Friday and Saturday starters are no longer with the program, and that the Sunday starter role was up for grabs throughout last season.

To accomplish that goal, Meyer knows he will have to build up his arm strength to last a full college baseball season. Meyer admitted he has averaged roughly 45 innings pitched during his recent high school seasons. However, that doesn’t include the addition innings he has logged via summer travel baseball, showcase events, and other games.

Likely to hear his name called at some point during next month’s MLB Draft, Meyer has already moved into his dorm on the WVU campus. He is working out with the team, and is working toward his goal of starting a weekend game on the mound for the Mountaineers next spring as a true freshman.