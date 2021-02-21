Goetz leads WVU at Seminole Intercollegiate

West Virginia University senior Mark Goetz finished 6-under-par and tied for sixth place on the individual leaderboard to lead the Mountaineer golf team at the Seminole Intercollegiate in Tallahassee, Florida.

The Greensburg, Pennsylvania, native shot 1-under-par on Sunday to post a three-day score of 72-67-71=210. He recorded 18 birdies during the 54-hole tournament to tie his second lowest three-day total of his Mountaineer career. Goetz’s 67 round on Saturday matched his season-best score of the abbreviated 2019-20 season.

“Mark played outstanding this week, and I’m very happy for him,” coach Sean Covich said. “He has put in the work and continues to improve. Last season, he played this same tournament and left here very disappointed, but he learned from it, went to work and it paid off.”

Sophomore Trent Tipton shot even par in the final round to finish at 6-over-par with rounds of 77-73-72=222. The Orient, Ohio, native finished tied for 39th place.

Junior Kurtis Grant finished with rounds of 74-69-81=224, while senior Logan Perkins (78-69-80=227) and freshman Jackson Davenport (77-73-77=227) rounded out the Mountaineers’ scoring.

West Virginia finished the tournament with rounds of 300-278-300=878. WVU’s 10-under-par round on Saturday tied for the eighth-best round in school history. WVU finished tied for 10th place in its second spring tournament of the season. The tournament was played at the par-72, 6,695-yard Golden Eagle Country Club.

“Overall, we are certainly disappointed in the final results, but I think if we look back, we were pretty close to a good finish,” Covich said. “There were more positives than negatives for sure.”

The Mountaineers will return to Morgantown and prepare for the George Hannon Intercollegiate in Austin, Texas, on March 15-16.

“I like this team, their effort and attitude,” Covich noted. “I look forward to watching them improve, not only this semester, but in the years ahead as well.”