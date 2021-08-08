West Virginia University fifth-year senior golfer Mark Goetz and recent graduate Etienne Papineau will begin play Monday at the U.S. Amateur Golf Championship in Pennsylvania.
Goetz will tee off at 8 a.m. Monday morning at Longue Vue Club in Verona, Pennsylvania, while Papineau begins play at 8:50 a.m. Monday at Oakmont Country Club in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. Goetz will tee off at 12:55 p.m. on Tuesday at Oakmont Country Club, while Papineau will start at 2:05 p.m. on Tuesday at Longue Vue Club.
Goetz and Papineau earned spots at the U.S. Amateur Golf Championship by qualifying at the U.S. Amateur regional tournaments in July. Goetz qualified by finishing tied for second at the Sunnehanna Country Club in Johnstown, Pennsylvania. Papineau earned a spot by winning the qualifying tournament at Seven Oaks Golf Club in Hamilton, New York.
Stroke play begins Monday and will continue through Tuesday. The top 64 golfers after stroke play will begin match play on Wednesday.
Goetz, Papineau Begin Play in U.S. Amateur Golf Championship
West Virginia University fifth-year senior golfer Mark Goetz and recent graduate Etienne Papineau will begin play Monday at the U.S. Amateur Golf Championship in Pennsylvania.