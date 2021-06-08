Goetz, Perkins will return to WVU golf in 2021-22

West Virginia University golfers Mark Goetz and Logan Perkins will return to the Mountaineers in 2021-22 for their fifth season of eligibility, head coach Sean Covich announced today.

Goetz was recently named to the Division I PING All-Midwest Region Team by the Golf Coaches Association of America. The Greensburg, Pennsylvania, native became WVU’s first NCAA Regional qualifier this season, finishing second at 8-under-par in the NCAA Regional in Noblesville, Indiana, just missing a spot in the NCAA Golf Championship.

Perkins posted the third-lowest, 72-hole score by a WVU player at a Big 12 Championship event this year with a score of 296. The native of Locust Grove, Georgia, has played in 31 tournaments in his first four seasons as a Mountaineer and has had 29 rounds of par or better.

“I am looking forward to next season, especially with Mark and Logan returning for an extra year,” Covich said. “They have been here since the fall of 2017 and have played a vital role in our program ever since.”

Last year, the NCAA granted one extra year of eligibility to student-athletes due to COVID-19.