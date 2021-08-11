Goetz takes medalist honors at U.S. Amateur

West Virginia University fifth-year senior golfer Mark Goetz shot 8-under-par after 36 holes to capture stroke-play medalist honors at the 121st U.S. Amateur at Oakmont Country Club in Oakmont, Pennsylvania.

The Greensburg, Pennsylvania, native shot a 64 on Monday at Longue Vue Club in Verona, Pennsylvania, and then finished with a weather-delayed 68 at Oakmont today to finish one-stroke ahead of Harvard’s Brian Ma and two strokes ahead of Stanford’s Michael Thorbjornsen.

A little rain can't stop this medalist 🏅@WVUGolf's Mark Goetz will enter #USAmateur match play as the No. 1 seed. — USGA (@USGA) August 11, 2021

Out of 312 golfers competing, the top 64 now advance to match play. Goetz will be the No. 1 seed and play the No. 64 seed, which will be determined after a playoff this afternoon. Goetz is expected to tee off in match play late Wednesday afternoon. Match play will continue through Sunday.

Goetz became WVU’s first NCAA Regional qualifier this season, finishing runner-up and just missing a spot in the NCAA Golf Championship. He became the first WVU golfer in school history to earn All-America honors as he was named an Honorable Mention All-American by Golfweek.

Goetz announced after the season that he will return to WVU for his fifth season of eligibility in 2021-22.

Recent WVU graduate Etienne Papineau finished tied for 96th after shooting a 74 at Longue Vue and 71 at Oakmont to finish 5-over-par.

Full results from stroke play can be found here: https://www.usga.org/content/usga/home-page/championships/2021/u-s–amateur.html#!scoring